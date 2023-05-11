Phoenix Homicides In May 2023: Man Shot and Killed near 19th and Northern Avenues

Pghoenix Arizona – Homicide cases under investigation.

Here is a list of the currently known cases:

Jeremiah Aviles, 18, passes away in Mesa close to graduation

Details: Authorities reported a shooting and discovered Jeremiah Aviles dead in a Mesa residence. Aviles was a senior at Red Mountain High School and a football player, with graduation just weeks away.

Location and time: Around 2 a.m. on May 6 near Lindsay Road and University Drive in Mesa.

Arrests: No suspects apprehended.

Walter Morman IV, 24, found shot near 19th and Northern avenues in Phoenix

Details: During a welfare check, Phoenix police found a man with a gunshot wound, who was declared dead at the scene. The death is being treated as a homicide.

Location and time: Approximately 5:30 a.m. May 9 near 19th Avenue and Butler Drive.

Arrests and charges: No arrests made.

Additional information: Those with information that could lead to an arrest should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. A cash reward may be available.

Aloysius Mamattah, 28, killed by gunshot in Phoenix

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Aloysius Mamattah, was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody. https://t.co/Luk24f5saq — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) May 9, 2023

Details: Police were called to investigate an injured person and found a man with a gunshot wound, who later died at the scene.

Location and time: Around 3 a.m. May 9 near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Arrests or charges: No arrests made.

Additional information: Those with information that could lead to an arrest should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. A cash reward may be available.

Daniel Cassidy, 66, discovered with evident injuries

Details: An “unknown trouble” call led police to an unresponsive man with visible injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

Location and time: Just before 5:30 a.m. May 7 near 32nd Street and Cactus Road.

Arrests and charges: No arrests made.

Additional information: Those with information that could lead to an arrest should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. A cash reward may be available.

Errol Morgan, 30, fatally stabbed in Phoenix

Details: Police responded to a stabbing call and found a man with a stab wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Location and time: Around 10:19 a.m. May 3 near 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix.

Arrests and charges: An unidentified man was detained and claimed self-defense. He was released, and charges were submitted for review to the Maricopa County Attorney’s office.

Additional information: Those with information that could lead to an arrest should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. A cash reward may be available.

Tanner Lewis, 18, succumbs to gunshot wound in Mesa

Details: Police responded to a shooting call and found Tanner Lewis with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Location and time: Around 5 p.m. April 30 near 16th Avenue and Warner Drive in Apache Junction.

Arrests: A 17-year-old, unidentified due to being a minor, was arrested and booked into jail.

Additional information: Those with information should contact the Apache Junction police at 480-982-8260.

Source:

https://news.yahoo.com/may-2023-phoenix-homicides-man-194047291.html

https://www.abc15.com/news/region-phoenix-metro/central-phoenix/man-shot-killed-near-19th-and-northern-avenues