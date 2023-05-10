Philadelphia Dog Parks: Doggie Walks in the City of Brotherly Love

Philadelphia is a city that loves its dogs, and there are plenty of dog parks to prove it. From large open spaces to small, intimate areas, there are options for every type of dog and owner. Here are some of the best dog parks in Philadelphia.

1. Schuylkill River Park Dog Run

Located on Spruce Street between 25th and 26th Streets, the Schuylkill River Park Dog Run is a spacious and popular dog park. It has separate areas for small and large dogs and plenty of space for them to run around and play. There are also water fountains and waste disposal stations, making it a convenient and well-equipped park.

2. Penn Treaty Park

Penn Treaty Park, located at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Beach Street, is a scenic park that offers great views of the Delaware River. The dog park area is fenced off and includes separate areas for small and large dogs. There is also a water fountain and seating for owners.

3. Mario Lanza Dog Park

Located at the intersection of Catharine Street and Montrose Street, the Mario Lanza Dog Park is a small but well-maintained park. It has separate areas for small and large dogs and plenty of shade for hot summer days. There are also water fountains and waste disposal stations.

4. Pretzel Park

Pretzel Park at the intersection of Cresson Street and Cotton Street is a community park. However, it includes a dog park area. The park is known for its large trees, which provide plenty of shade for dogs and owners. There are separate areas for small and large dogs, as well as water fountains and waste disposal stations.

5. Seger Dog Park

On Lombard Street between 11th and 12th Streets, the Seger Dog Park is a popular park that includes separate areas for small and large dogs. It also has water fountains, waste disposal stations, and plenty of seating for owners. The park is known for its friendly community of dog owners and its convenient location.

6. Wissahickon Valley Park

Located in the Northwest part of the city, Wissahickon Valley Park is a vast, scenic area with miles of hiking trails and natural beauty. There is also a dog park area near the Valley Green Inn, which includes separate sections for small and large dogs. The park has water fountains and waste disposal stations, but note that it can get muddy after rain.

7. Paine’s Park

Paine’s Park is a unique urban park located on the Schuylkill River, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. In addition to skateboarding and other recreational activities, the park has a fenced-in dog run with separate areas for small and large dogs. There is also a water fountain and plenty of seating for owners.

8. Fisher Park

Fisher Park is a neighborhood park located in the Olney section of Philadelphia. The dog park area is fenced in and includes separate areas for small and large dogs. There is also a water fountain, waste disposal stations, and plenty of seating for owners. The park is known for its friendly community and welcoming atmosphere.

9. Shot Tower Playground

Shot Tower Playground is located in the Queen Village neighborhood of Philadelphia. The dog park area is small but well-maintained, with separate sections for small and large dogs. There is also a water fountain and waste disposal station, as well as benches for owners.

10. Pop’s Playground

Pop’s Playground is a small park located in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. The dog park area is fenced in and includes separate sections for small and large dogs. There is also a water fountain and waste disposal stations, as well as plenty of seating for owners. The park is known for its friendly community and convenient location.

Conclusion: Philly Loves Its Dogs

There are plenty of great dog parks in Philadelphia. Whether you’re looking for a large, open space or a small, intimate area, there are options for every type of dog and owner. These are just a few of the best dog parks in Philadelphia, so be sure to explore the city and find the perfect park for you and your furry friend.