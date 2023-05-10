Pennsylvania’s Roaming Wild Animals: Where to See the Stunning Wildlife?

Pennsylvania is home to a diverse array of wild animals, from iconic mammals like the white-tailed deer to lesser-known reptiles like the Eastern box turtle. In this article, we will explore some of the most interesting wild animals that can be found in Pennsylvania.

Black Bear

The black bear is the largest land mammal in Pennsylvania and is one of the state’s most iconic animals. They can weigh up to 600 pounds and are known for their keen sense of smell. Black bears are primarily found in the state’s northern and central regions, but sightings have been reported throughout the state.

Eastern Box Turtle

The Eastern box turtle is a small, terrestrial turtle that is native to Pennsylvania. They can be found throughout the state in forests, fields, and wetlands. These turtles have a unique hinged plastron, which allows them to completely close their shell to protect themselves from predators.

Bald Eagle

The bald eagle is the national bird of the United States and is a common sight in Pennsylvania. They can be found near large bodies of water, such as the Delaware River or the Susquehanna River. Bald eagles are known for their impressive wingspan, which can reach up to 7 feet.

Timber Rattlesnake

The timber rattlesnake is a venomous snake that is found throughout Pennsylvania. They are known for their distinctive rattle, which they use as a warning to potential predators. Timber rattlesnakes can be found in rocky areas and forests, and are an important part of Pennsylvania’s ecosystem.

Bobcat

Bobcats are medium-sized wildcats that live throughout Pennsylvania. They can weigh up to 35 pounds and are known for their distinctive spotted coat. Bobcats are primarily nocturnal and can be found in forests and other areas with dense vegetation.

White-tailed Deer

White-tailed deer are common a sight in Pennsylvania and are the state’s official animal. They can be found throughout the state in forests and fields. White-tailed deer are known for their impressive antlers, which are shed and regrown each year.

Eastern Coyote

The Eastern coyote is a hybrid between a western coyote and a gray wolf and is found throughout Pennsylvania. They are larger than their Western counterparts and are known for their adaptability to human development. Eastern coyotes are primarily nocturnal and can be found in forests and suburban areas.

Eastern Screech Owl

The Eastern screech owl is a small, nocturnal bird of prey that is found throughout Pennsylvania. They are known for their distinctive call, which sounds like a whinnying horse. Eastern screech owls can be found in forests and suburban areas.

Eastern Chipmunk

The Eastern chipmunk is a small, ground-dwelling rodent that is found throughout Pennsylvania. They are known for their striped coat and their habit of storing food in their cheek pouches. Eastern chipmunks can be found in forests, fields, and suburban areas.

Northern Copperhead

The northern copperhead is a venomous snake that is found throughout Pennsylvania. They are known for their distinctive copper-colored head and are primarily found in rocky areas and forests. Northern copperheads are an important part of Pennsylvania’s ecosystem but should be treated with caution.

Top Spots in the State to See the Wildlife

1. Allegheny National Forest

In the northwestern part of the state, the Allegheny National Forest is a prime location for wildlife viewing. The forest is home to black bears, white-tailed deer, bobcats, coyotes, and a variety of bird species.

2. Hawk Mountain Sanctuary

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is located in eastern Pennsylvania and is a great place to see raptors, including bald eagles, golden eagles, and hawks. The sanctuary also offers guided bird-watching hikes and educational programs.

3. Cherry Springs State Park

Cherry Springs State Park in north-central Pennsylvania is famous for its dark skies. It is an ideal location for stargazing. But the park is also home to a variety of wildlife, including black bears, coyotes, and bobcats.

4. Ohiopyle State Park

Ohiopyle State Park is in southwestern Pennsylvania and is home to river otters, beavers, and a variety of different bird species. The park also features black bears, white-tailed deer, and coyotes.

5. French Creek State Park

French Creek State Park is located in southeastern Pennsylvania and is a great place to see Eastern box turtles, bald eagles, and a variety of other bird species. White-tailed deer, coyotes, and bobcats also have their habitats here.

6. Presque Isle State Park

Right beside Lake Erie in northwestern Pennsylvania, Presque Isle State Park is great for waterfowl observing. The species there include ducks, geese, and swans. The park is also home to deer, coyotes, and bald eagles.

7. Moraine State Park

Moraine State Park is located in western Pennsylvania and has a healthy population of bald eagles. Other birds as well as deer are quite common. The park has a bunch of hiking trails and opportunities for water activities like boating and fishing.

8. Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is located in eastern Pennsylvania and offers a wide variety of wildlife viewing opportunities. The park is home to black bears, white-tailed deer, coyotes, and numerous birds.

Conclusion: The State of PA is Rich in Wildlife

Pennsylvania is home to a wide variety of interesting wild animals, from large mammals like the black bear and the white-tailed deer to smaller creatures like the Eastern box turtle and the Eastern chipmunk. Whether you are a seasoned wildlife enthusiast or just starting to explore the natural world, Pennsylvania offers plenty of opportunities to observe and appreciate its diverse array of wildlife.

Pennsylvania offers a wealth of opportunities for wildlife viewing, whether you prefer to explore forests, fields, wetlands, or waterways. With so many parks and natural areas to choose from, there is always something new and exciting to see in Pennsylvania’s wild places.