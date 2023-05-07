Pennsylvania Waterfalls: Chasing Cascades in the Keystone State

Pennsylvania may be widely famous for its rolling hills and historic sites, but it is also home to some stunning waterfalls that are sure to take your breath away. From cascading falls to peaceful streams, here are some of the most beautiful waterfalls in Pennsylvania.

1. Ricketts Glen State Park

Located in Luzerne County, Ricketts Glen State Park is home to over 20 waterfalls along the Falls Trail. The trail is 7.2 miles long and takes hikers past stunning waterfalls such as Ganoga Falls, which drops 94 feet, and the 36-foot tall Mohawk Falls.

2. Bushkill Falls

Also referred to as the “Niagara of Pennsylvania,” Bushkill Falls in the Pocono Mountains is a must-see. Waterfall enthusiast or not, it is a stunning place you should definitely visit. The main falls drop over 100 feet with eight other waterfalls surrounding it along the trails.

3. Dingmans Falls

In the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Dingmans Falls is the second-highest waterfall in Pennsylvania, dropping 130 feet. The falls are easily accessible via a boardwalk trail and offer stunning views year-round.

4. Buttermilk Falls

This waterfall is in Indiana County. Buttermilk Falls is a beautiful 45-foot waterfall that flows into a peaceful stream. The falls are surrounded by lush forests and offer a tranquil escape from city life.

5. Cucumber Falls

Located in Ohiopyle State Park, Cucumber Falls is a 30-foot waterfall that flows into a shallow pool. The falls are easily accessible via a short hike and are surrounded by beautiful rock formations.

6. Raymondskill Falls

Located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, Raymondskill Falls is a series of three cascading waterfalls, with the tallest falling over 150 feet. The falls can be viewed from a scenic overlook or via a steep hike down to the base.

7. Glen Onoko Falls

Located in Carbon County, Glen Onoko Falls is a series of three waterfalls that cascade down a steep gorge. The falls can be accessed via a challenging hike that rewards visitors with stunning views.

8. Hawk Falls

Located in Hickory Run State Park, Hawk Falls is a 25-foot waterfall that cascades into a deep pool. The falls are surrounded by lush forests and can be accessed via a short hike.

9. Sullivan Falls

In the Endless Mountains region, Sullivan Falls is a stunning 35-foot waterfall. It is hidden away in a remote location and accessed via a short hike. It offers visitors a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

10. Falls Trail at Ricketts Glen

As mentioned before, the Falls Trail at Ricketts Glen State Park is a must-visit destination for waterfall enthusiasts. The trail is home to over 20 waterfalls, each with its own unique charm and beauty. Hikers can expect to see a variety of cascading falls, ranging from 11 feet to 94 feet in height.

11. Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

In Northampton County, Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center is home to several waterfalls that are easily accessible via hiking trails. The most notable waterfall here is Henry’s Falls, which drops 25 feet into a shallow pool.

12. Chute Falls

Located in Loyalsock State Forest, Chute Falls is a beautiful 20-foot waterfall that cascades into a narrow chute. The falls have numerous stunning rock formations all around that you can access via a short hike.

13. Coudersport Ice Mine

While not technically a waterfall, the Coudersport Ice Mine in Potter County is a unique geological formation that is worth visiting. Cold air trapped in the mine causes water droplets to freeze, creating a stunning ice formation that resembles a waterfall.

14. Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve

Located in Lancaster County, Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve is home to several waterfalls that are accessible via hiking trails. The most notable waterfall is Tucquan Creek Falls, which drops 25 feet into a shallow pool.

Conclusion: Plenty of Beautiful Cascades in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are a testament to the beauty of nature and offer visitors a chance to reconnect with the outdoors. Whether you’re an experienced hiker or just looking for a peaceful escape, these stunning waterfalls are sure to leave you in awe.