Pennsylvania Angling: 7 Largest Fish in the State’s Waters

Pennsylvania is home to a diverse range of fish species, ranging from small panfish to large game fish that attract anglers from all over. Among these various fish species, there are some true giants that call Pennsylvania waters their home. In this article, we’ll take a look at the biggest fish species found in Pennsylvania, known for their impressive size and ability to put up a thrilling fight.

1. Musky (Esox masquinongy)

The muskellunge, or musky, is the largest member of the pike family and one of the top predators in Pennsylvania waters. It can grow to be over 50 inches in length and weigh over 40 pounds, making it a true trophy fish for anglers. Muskies are known for their elusive nature and their aggressive strikes, making them challenging and exciting fish to catch. Popular musky fishing destinations in Pennsylvania include Lake Erie, the Allegheny River, and the Susquehanna River.

2. Flathead Catfish (Pylodictis olivaris)

The flathead catfish, also known as the yellow catfish or shovelhead catfish, is the largest catfish species found in Pennsylvania. Flatheads can grow to over 50 inches in length and weigh over 50 pounds, with some reports of even larger specimens caught in Pennsylvania waters. They are known for their impressive size, strength, and bottom-dwelling nature, often found in deep holes and under cover. Popular flathead catfish fishing locations in Pennsylvania include the Susquehanna River, the Delaware River, and Lake Erie.

3. Lake Sturgeon (Acipenser fulvescens)

The lake sturgeon is a prehistoric-looking fish that is the largest freshwater fish species found in Pennsylvania. Lake sturgeon can grow to be over 7 feet in length and weigh over 100 pounds, with some reports of even larger specimens caught in Pennsylvania waters. Lake sturgeon are known for their slow growth rate and longevity, with some individuals living over 100 years. They are a protected species in Pennsylvania, and catching one is considered a rare and prestigious feat. Popular lake sturgeon fishing locations in the state include the Susquehanna River and the Allegheny River.

4. Striped Bass (Morone saxatilis)

The striped bass, also known as striper or rockfish, is a migratory fish species that can grow to be over 50 inches in length and weigh over 50 pounds. While striped bass are not native to Pennsylvania, they are stocked in several large rivers and reservoirs in the state and have become a popular game fish among anglers. Striped bass is known for their powerful runs and acrobatic leaps, making them thrilling fish to catch. The best fishing locations include the Delaware River, the Susquehanna River, and Lake Erie.

5. Channel Catfish (Ictalurus punctatus)

The channel catfish is a popular fish species found in Pennsylvania that can grow to be over 40 inches in length and weigh over 30 pounds. While not as large as some of the other fish species on this list, channel catfish are known for their scrappy fights and widespread distribution in Pennsylvania, making them a popular target among anglers. Channel catfish can be found in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs throughout the state, with the Susquehanna River and the Delaware River being popular destinations for channel catfish fishing.

6. Northern Pike (Esox lucius)

The northern pike is another large predatory fish species that can be found in Pennsylvania waters. Pike can grow to be over 40 inches in length and weigh over 20 pounds, with some reports of even larger specimens caught in Pennsylvania. Pike are known for their aggressive nature and voracious appetite, making them exciting fish to catch. Lake Erie, the Susquehanna River, and the Delaware River are the best bodies of water to fish for it.

7. Walleye (Sander vitreus)

The walleye is a popular game fish species that can be found in various rivers, lakes, and reservoirs in Pennsylvania. Walleye can grow to be over 30 inches in length and weigh over 10 pounds, with some reports of larger individuals caught in Pennsylvania waters. Walleye are known for their sharp vision and feeding behavior during low light conditions, making them challenging fish to catch. Popular walleye fishing spots in Pennsylvania are located at Lake Erie, the Allegheny River, and the Susquehanna River.

Conclusion: Great Fishing Potential

Pennsylvania boasts an impressive array of fish species that can grow to be true giants. From the elusive musky to the ancient lake sturgeon, and from the predatory northern pike to the sharp-eyed walleye, these fish provide anglers with thrilling opportunities to pursue trophy-sized catches. It is important to note that some of these fish species, such as the lake sturgeon, are protected and catch-and-release practices are encouraged to conserve their populations.

When pursuing these large fish in Pennsylvania waters, anglers should always follow local fishing regulations, practice ethical fishing practices, and respect the environment to ensure the sustainability of these magnificent fish for future generations of anglers to enjoy. So, grab your fishing gear, head to the waters of Pennsylvania, and get ready for the thrill of angling giants!