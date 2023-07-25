Tragic News: Obamas’ Former Chef Found Dead Near Martha’s Vineyard Residence

Tragedy struck the idyllic surroundings of Martha’s Vineyard as Massachusetts authorities made a somber discovery near former President Obama’s residence. A body, later identified as Tafari Campbell, the former chef of the Obama family, was found lifeless in Edgartown Great Pond.

The search for Campbell came to a heart-wrenching end when divers from the Massachusetts State Police’s underwater recovery unit located his body. The Massachusetts Environmental Police had deployed side-scan sonar from a boat, leading them to the solemn discovery.

Obamas’ chef Tafari Campbell dies in paddleboarding accident https://t.co/UeTgNc4Sbt — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 25, 2023

Tafari Campbell, a talented personal chef, had been a cherished member of the former first family’s inner circle. A native of Dumfries, Va., he was visiting the Obamas’ Martha’s Vineyard home when tragedy struck.

Amidst the sorrowful news, former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama released a joint statement, paying tribute to their dear friend. Tafari was more than just a chef; he was a beloved part of their family. The Obamas fondly recalled their first encounter with him during their time at the White House, where his culinary skills impressed and his warmth endeared him to all.

As the investigation unfolds, the thoughts of many go out to Tafari’s grieving family, especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin. In this time of loss, hearts are united in mourning the passing of a truly wonderful man. The memory of Tafari Campbell will forever live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched, leaving behind a legacy of culinary brilliance and cherished memories.

Source:

https://news.yahoo.com/obamas-former-chef-found-dead-230002239.html