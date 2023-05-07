North Carolina Wild Animals Tour: See Wildlife Up Close and Personal

North Carolina is home to a diverse range of wildlife, from black bears and white-tailed deer to red wolves and bald eagles. The state’s varied terrain, which includes mountains, forests, and coastal wetlands, provides habitats for numerous species. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the wild animals that call North Carolina home.

1. Black Bears

North Carolina is home to a healthy population of black bears, which are found in the state’s mountains and coastal plain. These large, omnivorous mammals can weigh up to 600 pounds and are known for their distinctive black fur and shaggy appearance. While black bears are generally shy and avoid humans, it’s important to take precautions when camping or hiking in bear country.

2. White-tailed Deer

White-tailed deer are a common sight in North Carolina, particularly in the state’s rural areas. These graceful, herbivorous mammals are known for their white tails and reddish-brown fur. While they can be hunted during the state’s deer season, many North Carolinians enjoy watching them in their natural habitat.

3. Red Wolves

The red wolf is one of the rarest mammals in North America, with fewer than 50 individuals remaining in the wild. North Carolina is home to a small population of red wolves, which live in the state’s coastal plain. These carnivorous animals are smaller than gray wolves and are known for their reddish-brown fur and distinctive howl.

4. Bald Eagles

Bald eagles were once on the brink of extinction in the United States, but conservation efforts have helped to bring their populations back. North Carolina is home to a healthy population of bald eagles, which can be found along the state’s rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. These majestic birds of prey are known for their distinctive white head and tail feathers.

5. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake

North Carolina is home to several species of venomous snakes, including the eastern diamondback rattlesnake. This giant, aggressive snake can grow up to 8 feet in length and is known for its distinctive diamond-shaped pattern and loud rattle. While encounters with these snakes are rare, it’s important to be aware of their presence when hiking in the state’s wild areas.

6. Coyotes

Coyotes are a relatively new addition to North Carolina’s wildlife, with the first sightings reported in the state in the 1980s. Since then, their populations have grown, and they can now be found throughout the state. These adaptable carnivores are known for their distinctive yipping calls and can often be heard at night.

7. River Otters

North Carolina’s rivers and streams are home to a variety of aquatic animals, including river otters. These playful mammals are known for their sleek, waterproof fur and webbed feet, which make them excellent swimmers. While they were once hunted for their pelts, river otter populations have rebounded in recent years due to conservation efforts.

Where to Go and See the Wildlife?

1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

In western North Carolina, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is a prime location for wildlife viewing. The park is home to various animals, including black bears, white-tailed deer, elk, and wild turkeys.

2. Outer Banks

The Outer Banks of North Carolina offer a unique opportunity to see marine wildlife, such as dolphins, sea turtles, and pelicans. You can also see wild horses, which have roamed the beaches for centuries.

3. Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge

This wildlife refuge is located on the eastern coast of North Carolina and is home to a variety of animals, including black bears, red wolves, and alligators. Visitors can take a drive along the refuge’s Wildlife Drive, which is a great way to see these animals in their natural habitat.

4. Nantahala National Forest

The Nantahala National Forest is in western North Carolina and is home to a variety of animals, including black bears, white-tailed deer, and wild turkeys. The forest also has many hiking trails, which offer great opportunities to see wildlife.

5. Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a scenic drive that stretches from Virginia to North Carolina. The parkway offers many opportunities to see wildlife, including black bears, white-tailed deer, and birds of prey.

6. Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Located on the Outer Banks, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore is a great place to see wildlife. It includes sea turtles, shorebirds, and dolphins. You can also see wild horses, which roam the beaches in this area.

7. Pisgah National Forest

The Pisgah National Forest is present in western North Carolina. It is home to various animals, including black bears, white-tailed deer, and wild turkeys. The forest also has many waterfalls, which offer great opportunities to see wildlife.

Conclusion

North Carolina is home to a diverse range of wild animals. It has everything from large predators like black bears and red wolves to graceful herbivores like white-tailed deer. Whether hiking in the mountains or exploring the coastal plains, you can spot them. It is important to be aware of the wildlife that calls North Carolina home. By respecting their habitats and taking precautions when necessary, we can ensure that these magnificent creatures continue to thrive in the wild.