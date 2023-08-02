2024 Nissan Murano: Release Date, Redesign, Engine & More

Rev your engines, car enthusiasts, because we’re diving headfirst into the thrilling world of the 2024 Nissan Murano. This mid-size crossover SUV is not just another vehicle on the road; it’s a statement of style, comfort, and power that’s set to redefine the automotive landscape.

Rumors are swirling about the 2024 Nissan Murano, and they’re as exciting as a hot lap on a race track. The most significant buzz is about its size and space. The new Murano is expected to stretch its dimensions, becoming a more spacious chariot, ready to comfortably accommodate five passengers instead of the standard four.

But it’s not just about size; it’s about style too. The Murano is set to turn heads with its modern, elegant aesthetics. It’s like a finely tailored suit on wheels, designed to impress both inside and out. The cabin is not just roomy, it’s a sanctuary of comfort, a testament to Nissan’s commitment to passenger pleasure.

And let’s not forget about the tech. The Murano is expected to be a tech powerhouse, packed with cutting-edge safety features and the latest in automotive technology. It’s like having a personal assistant and a bodyguard, all in one sleek package.

Now, let’s talk about what’s under the hood. The Murano is set to run on a V6 gas unit with a 3.5-liter capacity, delivering a hefty 260 horsepower.

This is a departure from the typical four-cylinder engines found in most SUVs. It’s like Nissan has given the Murano a heart transplant with the heart of a lion. This means the 2024 Murano will be more powerful, more punchy, and more exhilarating to drive than ever before.

So, buckle up, car enthusiasts. The 2024 Nissan Murano is coming, and it’s set to be a thrilling ride.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on speculation and anticipated updates to the 2024 Nissan Murano. While we strive to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information, please note that actual vehicle specifications, features, and availability may vary and are subject to change. We recommend checking with official Nissan sources or your local Nissan dealership for the most accurate and official information.

Redesign on the Horizon?

Nissan Motors has recently unveiled the 2023 Nissan Murano, marking the dawn of the model’s second generation. This revamp has brought with it a host of advanced features, setting a new benchmark for the Murano line.

The exterior design of the 2023 model has been reimagined to exude luxury. The front and rear headlights have been replaced with LED lights, adding a touch of elegance and sophistication to its overall look.

Given the extensive redesign for the 2023 model, it’s unlikely that Nissan will overhaul the Murano for the 2024 model year. However, whispers from some major automotive websites suggest that the 2024 Nissan Murano SUV may introduce some fresh features to keep the momentum going.

Release Date: The Countdown Begins

As per the buzz in the media and the predictions of industry experts, the new Nissan Murano SUV could make its grand entrance at any point in 2024. However, for those eager to get behind the wheel, bookings are expected to open either by the end of this year or at the dawn of 2024.

If the anticipation for the new Nissan Murano SUV is too much to bear, you have the option to order the 2023 Nissan Murano. Fresh off the production line, this model boasts a completely new design and is ready to hit the road. Given the recent overhaul, it’s anticipated that the next Nissan Murano will carry forward the current design.

As of now, we don’t have a concrete release date for the new Nissan Murano SUV. But don’t worry, as soon as we have any updates, you’ll be the first to know. Stay tuned!

Specs

Brand Nissan Trims Murano Model 2024 Body Type SUV Door 4-door Seating Capacity 5 passengers Engine Type 3.5-liter V-6 engine Power 260 hp Torque 240 lb-ft Transmission Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Drivetrain FWD, and AWD 0-60 MPH Time 6.5 seconds Top Speed 115 – 130 mph Range (Full tank) Up to 532 miles Fuel tank capacity 19.0 gals.

Engine, Power, and Performance: Unleashing the Beast

The 2024 Nissan Murano is set to roar onto the scene, making its mark in the SUV segment. Under its hood, it’s expected to house a potent V6 engine, a veritable powerhouse that can churn out an impressive 260 horsepower and 240 lb-feet of torque. That’s enough to make any car enthusiast’s heart race.

This beast of an engine is anticipated to be mated with a continuously variable transmission. This pairing ensures a smooth and efficient power delivery, providing a driving experience that’s as seamless as it is exhilarating.

The 2024 Murano is expected to cater to a variety of driving preferences, offering both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. Whether you’re a city slicker or an off-road adventurer, the Murano has got you covered.

Despite the extensive redesign, the 2024 model is expected to retain the V6 unit, continuing to deliver a robust 260 Hp.

As for the whispers of a hybrid powertrain, the details remain shrouded in mystery. There’s currently no concrete information available about this potential addition to the Murano lineup. But rest assured, as soon as we have any updates, we’ll be revving to share them with you.

Price & Trims

Let us tell you that Nissan Motors has introduced a total of five trims of the currently available 2023 Nissan Murano – S, SV, Midnight Edition, SL, and Platinum. And prices for all trims start from $35,560 to $47,110.

Hence we expect the new Nissan Murano to have the same trims as the 2023 model. But the price may increase a bit more than the 2023 model. However, below we have given the estimated price for the 2024 model.

Trims Price (est.) S $37,560 SV $41,100 Midnight Edition $42,690 SL $45,060 Platinum $49,110

Fuel Economy (MPG): Efficiency Meets Performance

The 2024 Nissan Murano isn’t just about power and style; it’s also about efficiency. For a mid-size SUV, the Murano is expected to deliver some impressive fuel economy figures.

The front-wheel drive variant is anticipated to clock in an estimated 20 MPG in the city and 28 MPG on the highway. That’s a performance that’s as smooth in urban jungles as it is on open roads.

As for the all-wheel-drive model, it’s expected to match its front-wheel sibling in city driving with an estimated 20 MPG. On the highway, it’s just a step behind, with an expected 27 MPG.

So, whether you’re cruising through city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure, the 2024 Nissan Murano is designed to take you further on every gallon.

Features

360-degree camera system

wireless Smartphone charger

8-inch multi-touch display

Wi-Fi hotspot

Bluetooth connectivity

Power Door Locks

Audio Sound system

Nissan navigation system

Automated emergency braking system

Apple CarPlay and Android

Continuously Variable Transmission

Comfortable Cabin and Technology Features: A Blend of Luxury and Innovation

The 2024 Nissan Murano is set to offer more than just a ride; it’s designed to provide an experience. The SUV is expected to come equipped with a rearview camera and a 360-degree parking camera system, making parking and maneuvering a breeze.

Step inside the 2024 Murano, and you’ll find a cabin that’s both comfortable and spacious. With seating for up to five passengers, it’s the perfect ride for family outings or road trips with friends.

But the Murano isn’t just about comfort; it’s about staying connected and entertained on the go. The SUV is expected to come loaded with a range of standard features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB port.

Whether you’re navigating to your destination or jamming to your favorite tunes, the Murano has got you covered.

And for those who crave a touch of luxury, the 2024 Murano is expected to offer a variety of available features. Imagine cruising under the sky with a panoramic sunroof, relaxing in heated and ventilated front seats, and immersing yourself in the rich sound of a premium Bose audio system. The 2024 Nissan Murano is more than an SUV; it’s your personal oasis on wheels.

Safety Features

The Nissan has always been known for its focus on safety, and the 2024 Murano has no exception, it comes with a suite of advanced safety features, including rear cross-traffic alert and automatic emergency braking.

Highway Driving Assist (top trims only)

The automatic emergency braking system

High Lane Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Navigation Smart Cruise Control

Forward collision-avoidance assist

safe exit warning

Standard airbag

Rollover sensor

Anti-lock braking system

traction control system

Lane-keeping assist

Lane departure warning

driver attention alert

Rear park distance alert

Colors

Scarlet Ember Tintcoat

Gun Metallic

Brilliant Silver Metallic

Pearl White TriCoat

Boulder Gray Pearl

Deep Ocean Blue Pearl

Super Black

FAQ

Will the 2024 Nissan Murano come with a warranty?

While specific details about the warranty for the 2024 Nissan Murano are not yet available, Nissan typically offers a comprehensive warranty for its new vehicles.

This usually includes a limited warranty covering the first few years or certain mileage, and a powertrain warranty that covers the engine, transmission, and other major components for a longer period.

What are the expected cargo space dimensions?

Exact specifications for the cargo space in the 2024 Nissan Murano are not yet available. However, given its anticipated increase in size, we can expect a generous cargo area that will be suitable for luggage, shopping, and other storage needs.

Will the 2024 Nissan Murano offer any off-road capabilities?

While the 2024 Nissan Murano is expected to offer both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, it’s primarily designed as a comfortable and stylish SUV for city and highway driving. Specific off-road features and capabilities have not been announced at this time.

Will the 2024 Nissan Murano have towing capabilities?

While specific towing capabilities for the 2024 Nissan Murano have not been announced, the current model has a towing capacity suitable for small trailers or boats. With its expected V6 engine, the 2024 model could potentially offer similar or improved towing capabilities.

Will Murano offer any special editions or packages?

Details about special editions or packages for the 2024 Nissan Murano are not yet available. However, Nissan often offers special trims or packages with additional features or unique styling elements, so it’s possible that similar options could be available for the 2024 Murano.

