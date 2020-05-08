Waters on 50th resident writes limericks about the pandemic and her husband, Ron

The Southwest Journal is documenting the coronavirus pandemic by recording the personal stories of Minneapolis residents and workers whose daily lives are in a state of flux. As the outbreak evolves, we will be checking in with the participants regularly. Read all of the stories here.

All interviews are edited for length and clarity.

Arminta and Ron Miller, residents, The Waters on 50th senior living community

Arminta: Today my grandson Payton graduated from college in Spokane, Washington. They showed us pictures through the TV so we could see the excitement. My grandson was wearing his cap, and it was nice to be included.

They had a limerick contest here, and I sent a couple in that got published in the newsletter. I can read them, but they’re a little simplistic; some of the others were fancy.

The Waters are under a strain,

Shelter in place is a pain.

Every day is the same

But we’re playing the game,

And the virus is bound to be slain.

The other was about Ron:



There was a resident named Ron

Who longed to go hither and yon.

But the Waters said no

To travels to and fro,

And even he couldn’t get himself gone.

He was really wandering around, going crazy. I thought I’d just send that in as a gag. I didn’t think they’d print it — I think they did because they get a kick out of Ron.

They planned a wonderful Mother’s Day for us. We’re going to have a nice brunch. They’re going to have a pastor from the Methodist church behind us who will bless the building from all four sides so we can watch from the balconies and the windows. Then they’ll have a gentleman named Todd Anderson come and impersonate Frank Sinatra. We’ll have to stay in our apartments, but we’ll be able to hear him. Evidently, he does Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Neil Diamond.

My arthritis got really bad this week and I was a little depressed from it, but I’m hanging in there.

Ron: We are walking the hallway each day at 10:30 at night. And Arminta and I have our own set of exercises that we do every day.

Arminta: He’s the slavedriver; he makes me do them. But I feel better after; it gets my blood circulating. The hardest one is the sit-to-stand, but I’m up to eight now. He can do 10, but I can only do eight. We’re going to get better if we keep doing them.

VOICES FROM THE PANDEMIC

You can read all of the stories here.