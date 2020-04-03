Waters on 50th resident: Without haircuts ‘everybody’s looking pretty raggedy’

The Southwest Journal is documenting the coronavirus pandemic by recording the personal stories of Minneapolis residents and workers whose daily lives are in a state of flux. As the outbreak evolves, we will be checking in with the participants regularly. Read all of the stories here.

All interviews are conducted over the phone, and conversations are edited for length and clarity.

Arminta and Ron Miller, residents, The Waters on 50th senior living community

Arminta: Our church, Mount Olivet, would come over and give us communion, but they sent a paper over saying they’ve canceled all the services.

We’re doing our own cleaning. We wound up cleaning both our bathrooms and sanitizing them.

Ron: It’s been boring.

Arminta: It’s very tiring, which I’d forgotten. We’re spoiled because we had cleaning at least once a week, but we manage.

We went outside in the sunshine on our patio and it felt wonderful. We saw our kids through the gate and they waved at us. It was good to see them, but it makes you feel like you’re in prison. It’s an odd sensation.

The gal here sent us more exercises, and we’ve been faithful in doing them every day, so I feel stronger and better than I ever have. They gave us a little bag full of crossword puzzles, Sudoku and Easter candy. So they’re trying to cheer us up.

Ron: The only problem is that nobody’s getting haircuts in here for another month.

Arminta: Everybody’s looking pretty raggedy. The ladies here always get their hair done once a week, and they’re hiding.Ron: We’re all going to be called hippies. We’re seeing the true colors of hair now.