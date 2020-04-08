Waters on 50th resident: We’ll watch Easter services ‘on our computer’

The Southwest Journal is documenting the coronavirus pandemic by recording the personal stories of Minneapolis residents and workers whose daily lives are in a state of flux. As the outbreak evolves, we will be checking in with the participants regularly. Read all of the stories here.

Arminta and Ron Miller, residents, The Waters on 50th senior living community

Arminta: We’re doing OK. It’s getting a little old.

If we go outside at all, we have to wear a mask — even just a scarf or a homemade one. They won’t clean our apartments for three more weeks. That’s been hard because we didn’t have all the cleaning supplies for the bathroom, so our daughter had to send us some stuff.

Ron: They gave us the option of coming to take our temperature once a day.

Arminta: We do that and we have that little meter that measures your oxygen level, but we haven’t had any signs of feeling unwell other than just … bored.

Ron: It’s quite a boring life.

Arminta: We are getting along. We quit playing cribbage so there’s no more arguments there.

We watched Little Women on TV last night, which was nice, and I’m reading a book, “Invitation Only Murder” by Leslie Meier — a real simple mystery book. I got it for Christmas, but I hadn’t been able to read it because I couldn’t put my head down after my car accident. I broke my neck and, for three months, I had to wear a brace even when I slept, but I’m doing better now.

The hardest part of this whole thing is he nags me to exercise. He exercises a lot; I’m the lazy one.

Ron: She is improving, I’m very glad. Her idea of physical therapy was not on the positive side of life.

Arminta: We’re different; we’ve always been opposites, but it’s worked.

For Easter, they’re going to bring us a brunch. We’ll probably listen to Mount Olivet Church on our computer. We’ll maybe just take it easy.

Ron: It’s another day in the afternoon. No matter what holiday it is, at this time it’s the same.

Arminta: We watch The View every day and enjoy that because they have opinions about everything that’s going on. We heard that Bernie Sanders quit the race.

Ron: I’m surprised they didn’t postpone the Wisconsin election. That really surprised me.

Arminta: That was a hard decision people had to make: to stay home and be healthy or go out and vote, which is a privilege.