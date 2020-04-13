Waters on 50th resident: ‘We have one staff member who has tested positive’

The Southwest Journal is documenting the coronavirus pandemic by recording the personal stories of Minneapolis residents and workers whose daily lives are in a state of flux. As the outbreak evolves, we will be checking in with the participants regularly. Read all of the stories here.

All interviews are edited for length and clarity.

Arminta and Ron Miller, residents, The Waters on 50th senior living community

Arminta: We have one staff member who has tested positive. She was someone serving the food to the different apartments and evidently she had a slight fever and a sore throat. She went to the hospital and three days ago they told us she does have it.

She was one of the girls who’d bring food around to our rooms with tray tables. I think she’s a teenager.

Ron: They put the cart right up to your door and you take what you order off the end of the cart. The cart is about 4 feet long.

Arminta: I’m not worried. I’m glad they caught it right away, so I really feel safe here.

It was a weird Easter. We watched Mount Olivet Church on our computer. They had all of Holy Week on there, and I wish I had known that earlier. But the service was gorgeous as always and our head pastor spoke.

It was really good food — in fact they overfed us. We got too many croissants, a hard-boiled egg and some fruit for breakfast. Then for lunch we had a good-tasting egg bake, two sausages and French toast with butter and syrup and fruit. And then at night, they gave us a ham dinner! I’ve gained a pound since this started, but I needed to — I had lost weight after my accident.

Ron: Something that was nice is we had a little cup outside our door with a bunch of candy in it, and it was from the kitchen staff.

Arminta: It was like an Easter basket. It had shredded paper, like grass, and a chocolate bunny, and it was just kind of special.

Ron: Volunteers are making masks for the residents here. They came door-to-door for whoever needed masks. We had them, but some people didn’t. Everybody here is probably in danger if they go out without them.

Arminta: Even outside in the courtyard, they want you to wear the masks. And now they say anybody over 80 shouldn’t go out of their apartment at all.

Ron: So it’s a good thing I’m 79. Arminta can’t go anywhere.

Arminta: I’m 81 and my birthday is the end of April, so that’s going to be a bummer, too, considering.