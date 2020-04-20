Waters on 50th resident: ‘I can’t believe these people who are out there protesting.’

The Southwest Journal is documenting the coronavirus pandemic by recording the personal stories of Minneapolis residents and workers whose daily lives are in a state of flux. As the outbreak evolves, we will be checking in with the participants regularly. Read all of the stories here.

All interviews are edited for length and clarity.

Arminta and Ron Miller, residents, The Waters on 50th senior living community

Arminta: It’s getting long and getting old, but nothing new is happening. Nobody is sick here so far. I heard the aide who was sick is at home recovering, so I guess she’s fine.

The Waters is keeping us safe and they keep sending us quizzes and jokes and things to keep us occupied. The daily sheet they send used to be three pages long, but now it’s a page-and-a-half because there haven’t been any drastic changes.

I’ve been copying recipes from my own recipe book for my grandkids, and that’s been keeping me busy. When we first got married, I didn’t know how to cook at all, and I said, “If he stays with me the first 6 months of our marriage, he will stay with me for anything.” He almost starved to death.

Ron: I’ve been walking the steps and doing daily exercises in our apartment. The only time I get out is to go to Walgreens once a week to pick up prescriptions, maybe some milk.

Arminta: Everybody’s pretty well stuck in their rooms. We got a nice phone call from a gal who had gone and stayed with her daughter when this started, and it was good to hear her voice after so long, even though we couldn’t see her.

Ron delivers cards to people to let them know we’re thinking about them. I talked to one of the gals who lives alone, and I really think it’s hard for people who are alone. We have each other and still haven’t had any arguments. We’re not getting on each other’s nerves.

Ron: I can’t believe these people who are out there protesting.

Arminta: No, I can’t either. That’s just going to set us back. It makes me angry because I think they’re undoing everything that’s been done so far. But then again: We’re safe here, we get food here, we’re lucky. It must be awful for people with families, losing their jobs. So I guess I can’t point fingers at them; I’m not in their shoes.