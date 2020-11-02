Beefed up bus service coming to Lake Street

When the state Legislature reached a deal on a $1.9 billion bonding bill, it marked a major victory for the future of transit in South Minneapolis.

The major infrastructure bill includes $55 million for two arterial bus rapid transit (BRT) projects. The B Line will connect a light-rail station near Bde Maka Ska to downtown St. Paul — running along Lake Street in Minneapolis and along Marshall and Selby avenues in St. Paul. The D Line will connect Brooklyn Center to the Mall of America — running along Fremont Avenue on the North Side and along Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis.

“We are thrilled,” Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle said.

The BRT routes will largely replace the two most-used Metro Transit bus lines in the state. The D Line will run where the current Route 5 does today, and the B Line will run most of the Route 21 path.

BRT service, planners say, increases speed and comfort of bus service with more developed stations farther apart than standard stops, payment before boarding (at either the front or middle of the bus) and the ability for buses to communicate with traffic signals to get elongated or faster green lights at key intersections.