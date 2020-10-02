Dedicated transit, bike lanes likely for Hennepin Avenue reconstruction

Preparations are in full swing for a major street reconstruction in Southwest Minneapolis with the potential to reshape the Uptown area for decades.

The city will be reconstructing 1.5 miles of Hennepin Avenue between Douglas Avenue and Lake Street in 2023, a project that will impact one of the city’s most significant commercial and residential corridors. In late September, Minneapolis Public Works shared early designs that would add designated bus-only lanes and protected bike infrastructure and largely remove on-street parking. The entire 88-foot right of way will be rebuilt, creating opportunities for major design changes, though only so much space is available to fit a range of desired features.

“We know we’ll have to make some tradeoffs,” said Allan Klugman, a city traffic engineer who is working on the project.

The city and its contracted consultant, Kimley-Horn, are considering several design options. Six designs to rebuild the 88-foot right of way were shared at a Sept. 22 virtual open house.

Currently the street has 14-foot sidewalks, two-lane traffic in both directions and on-street parking on either side of the street. In 2019, the city added designated bus-only lanes on portions of Hennepin during peak hours, prohibiting parking during rush hour. Hennepin Avenue was last reconstructed in 1957, and today it’s congested and doesn’t work well for most users, project planner Becca Hughes said.