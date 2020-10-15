Continued safety questions and tunnel challenges for SWLRT

Nearing the completion of its second full construction season, work on the Southwest Light Rail Transit project continues in Southwest Minneapolis with some safety lapses and continued concerns from nearby residents.

At a Sept. 30 safety meeting — required by a state law proposed by Sen. Scott Dibble (DFL-61) and Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-61A) — project leaders gave an update on construction and were pressed to explain steps being taken to ensure the well-being of locals and workers.

The Cedar-Isles-Dean Neighborhood Association and Kenwood Neighborhood Organization used the meeting to ask about safety metrics and accountability for the project.

“Unless there are incentives or disincentives for safety, I don’t know how it can rise to the top of priorities,” CIDNA board chair Mary Pattock said.

By some metrics, the SWLRT project is behind on safety. There have been 17 recorded injuries in the 747,939 hours worked on the project. That’s a “total case incident rate” of 4.5, a measurement related to the number of injuries per 100,000 workers, according to the Metropolitan Council — a higher rate than the 3.6 average for heavy construction projects. The Met Council is regularly monitoring safety protocols for contractors and has been more diligent because of that higher figure, project leader Jim Alexander said.

Hornstein asked about the development of a neighborhood evacuation plan for residents near the Kenilworth Corridor in the event of an oil tank explosion, a topic that had been discussed at the 2019 meeting. Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel said firefighters are regularly monitoring the project and that the department’s hazmat equipment and training has improved in recent years, but that making an evacuation plan for the whole neighborhood is difficult because there’s no way to predict where such an explosion would occur and practicing for the wrong location wouldn’t help.

“It’s very challenging because there are so many unknowns,” Fruetel said.