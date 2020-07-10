Cedar Lake Parkway closed; freight lines shifting

Work on the Southwest Light Rail Transit (SWLRT) project has continued as planned during the pandemic and major construction activity continues in the Kenilworth corridor in Southwest Minneapolis.

Construction schedules have not been impacted by the pandemic because work was allowed throughout the statewide stay-at-home order, project director Jim Alexander said.

“Things haven’t slowed down at all,” Alexander said.

In Southwest Minneapolis, construction of the half-mile tunnel in the Kenilworth Corridor continues, with a new 16-day closure of Cedar Lake Parkway between Xerxes Avenue and Burnham Road that began July 6. Crews will be installing tunnel sheeting across the parkway road and will then repave the street before returning later this year to excavate the tunnel, in a closure expected to last about five and a half months. An agreement between the Metropolitan Council and the Minneapolis Park Board requires the project to limit its total closure of the parkway to six months. Alexander said project staff and contractors have been adjusting to ensure they can complete all their work under the roadway within that window.

Pedestrians and bikes will continue to have access to the parkway during the closure. The MPRB’s closure of the parkway west of Sunset Boulevard to assist social distancing will remain in place through July.

North of the parkway, crews are continuing to construct bridges over the Cedar-Isles Channel. This month, construction of a new freight rail bridge is expected to conclude and freight lines will be shifted. Once the shift occurs, construction on the new light-rail and pedestrian bridges will begin.