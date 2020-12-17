Southwest parents lead literacy effort

Two Southwest Minneapolis parents are leading an effort to ensure that Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is better equipped to support struggling readers.

Linden Hills resident Sara Spafford Freeman and Lynnhurst resident David Weingartner have created the MPS Academics Advocacy Group with the goal of providing teachers with more training on foundational literacy skills, such as phonics.

The group wants the district to partner with an outside organization such as Groves Academy, a private school for students with learning disabilities, to better teach those skills. It also wants the district to develop a formal system of telling families if and when their students are having reading difficulties.

“Parents of struggling readers, researchers and the data are all saying what we are doing is not working,” Weingartner wrote in an email.

Less than half of all MPS third-graders read at grade level, according to standardized test scores from 2019. (Students did not take standardized tests in 2020 because of the pandemic.) That includes about 75% of white students but just 40% of Asian students and 25% of American Indian, Black and Hispanic students.

The district has seen small gains in reading scores among students of color in recent years, but the marks are still well behind most other districts in the state.

To teach reading, MPS uses a literacy curriculum from the New York-based Benchmark Education Company that focuses both on reading and writing. Critics say the curriculum isn’t based on best practices when it comes to reading. Specifically, they say that the curriculum places an ill-focused emphasis on teaching kids to memorize words and guess the meaning of words when stumped rather than using phonetic skills to sound them out.

Freeman said that such “cueing” can lead to struggles as assignments become more complex and as context clues disappear in older grades.

She and Weingartner are critical of the Benchmark curriculum, which has been rejected in Colorado for not being aligned with research on how children learn to read, as the nonprofit news site Chalkbeat has reported. But they have stopped short of calling for its removal from MPS, instead stressing the need for better staff training.