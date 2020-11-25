Details on magnet schools to be unveiled in December

Details will soon be available about the new elementary and middle school magnet schools set to open next fall under the Comprehensive District Design (CDD) restructuring plan.

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) will unveil the information at a virtual event slated for 10 a.m. on Dec. 5.

That includes information on the new “global studies and humanities” school for students in grades K-8 who will be located at what’s now Jefferson Community School in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood.

Information about the district’s new ethnic studies graduation requirement, its revamped enrollment website and its academic and special education programs will also be presented on Dec. 5. That’s also the first day that families will be able to choose a school for next year.

MPS currently has 12 magnet schools serving elementary students, middle-schoolers or both. The magnet schools, which have specialized academic programs and offer busing to wider swaths of the city than typical community schools, are aimed at increasing racial and socioeconomic integration.

Under the CDD next fall, magnet schools will be located at buildings in the city’s geographic center in an attempt to make access more equitable for students across Minneapolis. Currently, more magnet schools are located in South Minneapolis than in North and Northeast Minneapolis.