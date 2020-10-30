School district levy to decrease in 2021

The district’s 2021 levy, which will raise funds for the 2021-22 school year, will be at least 3.8% lower than the district’s 2020 levy of $232 million. Despite the decrease, it still will be the maximum levy allowed by the state.

Minneapolis Public Schools will collect fewer property tax dollars in 2021 than in 2020, officials have announced.

The district’s property-tax levy covers everything from salaries to building projects and technology purchases. In 2018, Minneapolis voters approved an eight-year reauthorization of the levy that increased it to the maximum amount allowed by the state.

A large reason for the decrease in 2021 is because of decreasing enrollment. Another reason is because the district did not use all of the funds it raised from a 2014 bond sale.