Ethnic studies requirement proposed

Minneapolis high school students could soon be required to take a semester-long course focused on race, racism and the experiences of people of color, according to a proposal being reviewed by the School Board.

The proposed ethnic studies requirement, advanced by the School Board policy committee on Sept. 22, would apply to incoming ninth graders beginning in fall 2021.

Students currently in high school would be exempt from the requirement, as would students at charter and private schools, which are independent of Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS).

School Board chair Kim Ellison said in an interview that she expects the proposal to pass when it comes up for a vote next month.

“This has been a long time coming,” she said at the Sept. 22 meeting.

MPS has offered ethnic studies courses since 2015. Schools can require students to take them, but most, including Southwest and Washburn, do not.