Across Southwest Minneapolis, families of students with disabilities are navigating the challenges of real-time virtual classes this fall, as Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) considers how and when to bring students back to the classroom.

Families say they’re grateful for the efforts of their teachers and are generally happier with the new structure of distance learning after a spring semester in which students were asked to complete assignments on their own time. But they also say it’s tiring to have to provide constant supervision and that they worry about the lost opportunities for socialization.

“It’s the medium that is just leaving some kids behind,” said Lauren Anderson, a parent of a kindergartner who has Down syndrome. “We’re worried that while we could get him caught up academically, there’s no replacing the loss of a really critical year of his schooling.”

Five phases

MPS has created a model, called “5 Phases to Safe Learning,” that will dictate the return to in-person classes. The district is currently in phase 2, in which core instruction and before- and after-school programming remains virtual and there are minimal in-person services.

District leaders haven’t identified a COVID-19 case rate in the city of Minneapolis that would prompt them to move to phase 3, which would include more in-person academic services for the highest-need students.

Rochelle Cox, who oversees the district’s special education department, told parents at a pre-schoolyear virtual meeting that getting students with disabilities in the classroom is a priority.

“We know that for families who have students receiving special education services … it’s been a very heavy lift,” she said.

She and Kris Geiger, a special education administrator, said the district has done a better job helping students and families use the technology this fall.