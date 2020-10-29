A new school day in Minneapolis

The proposal would move all middle school start times to 8:40 a.m. or 8:45 a.m. and their end times to 3:10 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. Currently, middle schools start at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4 p.m., which can be a barrier for students who wish to participate in high school athletics.

In Southwest Minneapolis, start times would range from two hours earlier at the new Jefferson magnet school in Lowry Hill East to two hours later at the newly christened Windom Community School. Only Burroughs Community School in Lynnhurst, which starts at 9:10 a.m. and ends at 3:40 p.m., would see no changes.

MPS currently has five “tiers” of start times spaced roughly 30 minutes apart, with the first schools starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m. and the last starting at 9:40 a.m. and ending at 4:10 p.m.

The staggered start times allow the district to run buses multiple times throughout a morning or afternoon shift. In non-pandemic times, the district says it runs 156 general-education bus routes per day, each of which costs about $120,000 a year.

Under the CDD, district officials say they will need about 30% fewer bus routes per day, since students will be going to schools closer to their homes. They estimate the transportation savings from the decrease in routes at $7 million annually, which would reverse the years-long trend of rising transportation costs amid declining enrollment. The district could still see a 25% reduction in bus routes with the proposed bell times, according to district leaders.