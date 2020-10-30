A few cases, no outbreaks at private schools

At Carondelet Catholic School, which has a grades K-2 campus in Linden Hills and a grades 3-8 campus in Fulton, there was one positive COVID-19 case “about a month ago” at the upper campus, admissions director Megan Hower said.

There have been no COVID-19 cases at Blake or the Hennepin charter, the schools reported. Annunciation Catholic School and City of Lakes Waldorf School didn’t respond to requests for information.

The opportunity for in-person learning is what drew Armatage residents Tyler and Anna Dill to enroll their sons at Carondelet. Their sons, who are in kindergarten and second grade, began the year at the public magnet school Armatage Montessori, but Tyler Dill said they struggled with the all-virtual format. He said his second grader struggled at times to even log into his virtual classroom, which stressed

him out. And online kindergarten wasn’t working well at all, he said.

Dill said he’s noticed that his sons are happier and are learning more since they were enrolled at Carondelet, which offers daily in-person classes for students in grades K-6. While the Dills had been pleased with their experience at Armatage, Tyler Dill said he might want to keep his kids at Carondelet going forward.

A big part of being in school is “being around other kids,” Tyler Dill said. “It’s hard to quantify that, but when you see the difference in how your kids are learning — those little changes in their mood and their positivity level — to me it’s a no-brainer that they have to be in person.”

The Minneapolis school district has lost 1,700 students this year as of Oct. 20, including 900 beyond what it initially projected.

A survey of MPS parents from October found that 29.5% of families would prefer full-time in-person school, 33.8% would prefer a hybrid model and 36.7% would prefer full-time distance learning. Some parents have criticized the survey for lacking specifics about a potential hybrid model.