At private schools, it’s back to class

Annunciation

Windom (grades pre-K-8)

Annunciation, which began the school year Aug. 31, is having students in grades K-5 remain with one cohort throughout the day. Middle schoolers will travel between three classrooms for homeroom, math and science.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the entire school building will be cleaned. Otherwise, common areas will be wiped down at least twice a day and electrostatic sprayers will be used to clean classrooms and other areas. The school has purchased several air purifiers to help with air quality and is requiring students to wear masks at all times they are indoors, except for when they’re eating.

Students are entering the school at different locations by grade, lunch is being eaten within classrooms or outside, and students are being directed via one-way arrows through the hallways.

The school is not requiring temperature checks before entering the building, though it has encouraged families to take students’ temperatures at home.

The school says it is working to develop online-learning plans for families with some medical conditions, though it declined to provide specifics. One parent said she pulled her son with autism out of Annunciation, in part, because she was bothered that the school dedicated just a single sentence to distance learning in its reopening booklet.

The school declined to answer questions about how many students and staff are starting the year remotely and whether Annunciation has required families to sign liability waivers.