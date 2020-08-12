New Justice Page principal comes full circle

Most of her 22-year career has been at next door Washburn High School.

About three weeks into her new job, Tenner spoke with the Southwest Journal about her career path, distance learning and her connection to the school’s namesake, Alan Page.

Page, a former state Supreme Court Justice, education advocate and Minnesota Vikings football player, has been a fixture at the school since it was named after him in 2017.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What appealed to you about coming to Justice Page?

What appealed to me is that I have been on the South Side for over 14 years. Knowing the families, knowing the community, I feel like that’s my second home, and Page is right there.