A return to letter grades

The resumption of a traditional letter-grading scale in Minneapolis Public Schools, announced Aug. 5, has generally been welcomed by families and teachers, who are preparing to start the school year in online classes.

When classes start on Sept. 8, students in grades 6-12 will be evaluated on an A-F scale, though high school students on pace for Fs will be given the chance to recover credits through virtual programming.

While traditional grades were scrapped in the spring to provide flexibility to students, teachers still used the A-F scale to evaluate students’ progress, said Justice Page Middle School science teacher Tracey Schultz. (Schultz was a teacher at Clara Barton Open School last year.)

She welcomed a return to the traditional grading scale, adding that grades can be motivating for some students and that families typically have a better understanding of such systems.

“Anything we can do as normal should be [normal],” she said, adding that it will be critical to make accommodations, such as being lenient about late work.