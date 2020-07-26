Justice Page hires new principal

The new principal of Justice Page Middle School at 50th & Nicollet was most recently an assistant principal at next-door Washburn High School.

Shannon Tenner began her job at Justice Page, Southwest Minneapolis’ largest middle school, on July 17.

She has been a paraprofessional, special education teacher, instructional coach and dean of students during her 20-year education career in Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools.

Tenner replaces four-year principal Erin Rathke, who has been named assistant superintendent of the Eastern Carver County School District.

In Rathke’s first year at Page, the school was renamed after former state Supreme Court justice and Minnesota Vikings football player Alan Page. It had previously been called Ramsey Middle School in honor of 19th-century Minnesota governor Alexander Ramsey, who expelled the Dakota people from Minnesota and called for their extermination during the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War.

In June, a Change.org petition by former Edison High School student PJ Stebbings called for Rathke’s resignation on the grounds that she “weaponized” police officers at his graduation ceremony. Stebbings said he was arrested and escorted out of his graduation for smelling like marijuana, even though he hadn’t smoked.