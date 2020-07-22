District mulling late start to in-person classes

As Gov. Tim Walz considers whether to mandate remote education this fall, Minneapolis schools are working to improve their digital infrastructure and ensure buildings are safe for in-person classes.

At some point before Aug. 1, Walz will announce whether classes can be held in person and, if so, what rules will determine classroom capacity.

While schools won’t be able to accommodate more students than allowed by the governor, they can choose to be more restrictive. That means districts can decide to continue with remote learning.

A draft resolution from Minneapolis School Board member Bob Walser (Downtown/Chain of Lakes) would require the district to start the school year remotely and not resume in-person instruction until at least Nov. 15. A School Board Committee of the Whole meeting is scheduled for July 28; Walser said that he thinks he has the votes to pass the resolution, which is also supported by board member Ira Jourdain (Southwest), though it has yet to be added to the board’s meeting agenda as of press time.