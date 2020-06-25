MCAD plans return to campus

MCAD is preparing for a fall semester that will include both in-person and remote instruction. File photo

Southwest Minneapolis’ lone college is planning on having students return to campus in the fall, but it won’t exactly be business as usual.

The Minneapolis College of Art and Design in Whittier is planning for a “blended” teacher-and-learning experience, with classes being taught remotely and faculty being able to hold limited face-to-face meetings.

It plans on staggering student-housing move-in days and following expert recommendations on face-coverings, hand-washing and disinfection protocols.

In addition, it’s not requiring students to return to campus after Thanksgiving break for the final two weeks of the semester. Students can come back if they choose to.

MCAD, a private college located near the Minneapolis Institute of Art, has about 720 students and offers 14 undergraduate programs and three graduate programs.

The school offered students the chance to take courses on a pass-fail basis during the spring semester, which was held virtually after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of campus in March.

Leaders have said that getting kids back on campus this fall is a priority.

MCAD plans on having students move into campus housing starting on Aug. 21 and starting classes Aug. 31. The fall semester will end Dec. 11.

The school plans on holding a commencement ceremony for spring and winter 2020 graduates on Dec. 12.

Other colleges are also making plans for an in-person fall semester. The University of Minnesota says about 25% to 40% of coursework will be in person, MPR News reported, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison also plans on having students back on campus.