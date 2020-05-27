Revised capital plan adheres to policy

A pared-down Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) five-year capital plan would ensure that the district stays in compliance with its borrowing policies, officials said at a virtual School Board Finance Committee meeting on May 19.

The revised plan, which would cost about $136 million less than one released earlier this spring, would ensure that district debts between 2021 and 2025 don’t exceed 15% of operating revenue, according to officials. That’s the maximum level allowed under district policy.

To reduce costs, officials have reduced allocations for school improvements related to the recently passed Comprehensive District Design (CDD) restructuring plan by about $60 million. They’ve also proposed postponing a $6.1 million entrance and lunchroom project at Kenwood Community School and spending less on districtwide supports such as fleet replacement, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

At the Finance Committee, chief operations officer Karen DeVet said officials revised the capital plan based on feedback from an internal steering committee and also considered the number of students potentially affected by any changes.

She said officials have paused plans to install cooling systems at the final 11 MPS schools that lack them and have pared down CDD-related projects at schools such as North, Jefferson and Andersen.