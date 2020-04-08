CDD public comment plan outlined

The Minneapolis Board of Education is accepting public comments via voicemail on a plan to reshape the district through boundary, program and grade-configuration changes. The plan is slated for a May vote.

District staff will play public comments received via voicemail during virtual board meetings. At the April 14 meeting, during which the board is scheduled to discuss the plan, staff will play the first three hours of voicemails left by 12 p.m. on April 11.

To leave a voicemail public comment, call 612-668-1229 and follow the instructions.

District leaders have said they hope to ensure that all students receive a well-rounded education through the plan, called the Comprehensive District Design (CDD).

The district had scheduled an April 28 vote but has rescheduled it to May 12 to allow staff to focus on remote education.

“Just as we have adjusted previously, we will adapt as unpredictable health conditions unfold,” the board wrote in an April 7 statement.