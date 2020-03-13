Minneapolis schools staying open for now

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) are remaining open for now, though the district recommended cancellation of all plays, concerts, field trips, fundraisers and school assemblies. Schools were responsible for determining whether their sports teams would practice.

State officials on Friday encouraged K-12 schools to remain open unless directed to close by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said evidence indicates that children and teens are at the lowest risk from COVID-19, which has sickened over 136,000 people worldwide and continues spreading. As of Friday, there were a total of 14 confirmed cases in Minnesota, including three in Hennepin County, though the number of tests are extremely limited.

“Evidence from other areas of our country hit by COVID-19 shows that early short to medium closures of schools just don’t have much impact on the rate of spread of COVID-19,” Malcolm said. “In other countries, communities that have closed schools, for example in Hong Kong, have not had more success in reducing spread than those that did not close schools, such as in Singapore.”

She said this direction could change as more information becomes available and that the CDC has found that longer closures later in the course of an outbreak could be effective.

Gov. Tim Walz said that, since a third of the country’s nursing staff has school-age children, school closures could lead to health care staffing shortages.

An MPS spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call for comment. On Tuesday, Superintendent Ed Graff said the district has been through pandemic exercises for past outbreaks, such as the H1N1 flu, and was monitoring CDC and Minnesota Department of Health updates.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender (Ward 10) said Friday that thousands of MPS students rely on the district for food and the city is working to make sure it has support in place for families if there are closures.

The Minnesota State High School League has cancelled the state girls and boys basketball tournaments, along with all spring sports and activities through April 6. Schools are still allowed to hold practices and tryouts, though they’re not required to.