Southwest teacher named state music educator of the year

A Southwest High School teacher has been named Educator of the Year by the statewide association of music teachers.

Reid Wixson, who teachers three bands, two orchestras, the pep band and the marching bands at Southwest, was given the honor earlier this month by the Minnesota Music Educators Association.

“[His] nomination was really driven by his students and parents, along with his colleagues,” association executive director Mary Schaefle said. “It was their way of acknowledging the impact he’s had on them.”



Wixson graduated from St. Olaf College in 2003 and from the University of St. Thomas in 2010 with a master’s degree in music education.

Prior to teaching in Minneapolis, he taught in Eden Prairie, Lakeville and Burnsville. Between 2010 and 2013, he and his wife, who is the general music teacher at Kenny Elementary School, taught at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai.

Wixson is a trained International Baccalaureate music educator.