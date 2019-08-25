A rousing welcome back to school

Hundreds of Minneapolis Public Schools principals, department heads and teacher-leaders celebrated their return to work Aug. 14 during an assembly at Justice Page Middle School.
Staff heard a performance from Southwest High School’s 3 Strings Guitars, a rock band composed of students with cognitive and physical disabilities. They also listened to speeches from Superintendent Ed Graff, at-large school board member Kimberly Caprini, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Ahmed Ali, a nonverbal Minneapolis student who spoke using a piece of computer software he helped develop.
“You are the most important people in our country and world,” Ali told the educators.
The assembly came six days before teachers were slated to return to work and nearly three weeks before the first day of school. Schools are slated to hold open houses the week of Aug. 26.