Charter schools making moves in Southwest

A new charter high school will open this fall in Southwest and another is planning a building addition as it prepares to add more students.

The Studio School will open Sept. 3 in Lowry Hill and will serve students in grades 9–11. Meanwhile, Stonebridge World School in East Harriet is working on a building expansion, set to be complete by fall 2022, to accommodate a new middle school program.

The Studio School will focus on design, engineering and visual and media arts, along with service learning and the liberal arts. Stonebridge will continue to focus on the arts and providing students with a “global” worldview. It plans on using a temporary classroom facility to accommodate the influx of students until the expansion is complete.

Charter schools are publicly funded, tuition-free schools that offer specialized education programs or teaching styles, such as immersion or Montessori. They are independent of school districts and have elected boards that provide governance and oversight. State law requires that new charter schools be approved and overseen by a nonprofit, a school district or a college or university.

Minnesota has 164 charter schools serving approximately 57,000 K–12 students, according to the Department of Education. There are five operating in Southwest: Stonebridge, The Studio School, Minnesota Wildflower Montessori, Hennepin Elementary School and Hiawatha College Prep-Kingfield. A sixth, the Academy of Construction and Engineering Sciences, is looking for initial funding to get started, founder Sam Dipaola said.

The Studio School was founded by a group of Twin Cities art teachers who came together for professional development, according to founder and executive director Colleen Brennan. She said the teachers drew inspiration for the arts curriculum from government curriculum in New South Wales, Australia, which combines both art-making and art history into studio courses. Several staff

from the school recently spent two weeks in Australia learning more about that curriculum.

Students at The Studio School will have a 95-minute studio art class four days each week, in addition to classes in core subjects like math and science. On Fridays, they’ll have a service-learning class and an elective class focused on an artistic medium of their choice.