Southwest Light Rail Transit project clears funding hurdle

“This is incredible news for the Twin Cities and state of Minnesota,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a press release. “The Southwest Light Rail Project will be transformative for so many communities when complete and encapsulates the idea of a One Minnesota.” The 14.5-mile Green Line extension connecting Downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie has now been under construction for 16 months. In Southwest Minneapolis, construction activities continue to intensify. In August, crews began the excavation process for the new tunnel being built in the Kenilworth Corridor. The half-mile tunnel being built in Cedar-Isles-Dean is one of the most technically complex and controversial parts of the project.

Work this summer has consisted mostly of installing metal sheeting used to form the tunnel, but crews began the early stages of excavation in August, according to the Met Council. Initial excavation steps are starting near Park Siding Park off West 28th Street, where temporary tunnel cells are being constructed. More trucks and workers will be in the area in the coming weeks to remove and bring in materials for the excavation.