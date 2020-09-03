Fremont Avenue bridge nears finish line

Hennepin County is nearly done with its reconstruction of the Fremont Avenue bridge over the Midtown Greenway.

Work on the bridge deck is now complete and it may open to users in September, public works officials say. Crews are finishing work on wider, 10-foot sidewalks, approaches, curbs and gutters in the coming days.

The project to replace the more than 100-year-old bridge over the Greenway took longer than expected due to the unexpected need to install a more robust shoring system to support excavation activities. Extensive closures of the trail were required during construction.

Most of the 26 century-old bridges on the Greenway are in need of replacing, and the county and other local agencies have been working to rebuild them while preserving facets of the original designs.