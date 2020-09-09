BRT funding fate tied to bonding bill

Funds to construct two new bus rapid transit (BRT) lines in Minneapolis are hanging in the balance of a bonding bill with an uncertain outcome in September’s pending special session of the state Legislature.

The roughly $55 million needed to fully fund the B and D lines was in place in a $1.8 billion public works bonding bill that fell apart during a July special session after failing to reach a 60% majority of votes in the House of Representatives.

House Republicans have stated they will not vote for a bonding bill unless Gov. Tim Walz ends his peacetime emergency powers enacted in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Southwest Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-61A), who chairs the House Transportation Committee, said he is glad to be “on the cusp” of funding the lines and called the GOP objection to the emergency declaration “absurd,” citing the 49 other states with such declarations during the pandemic.