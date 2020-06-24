Northbound 46th Street ramp closing

Motorists wishing to travel north on Interstate 35W will not be able to enter the freeway at 46th Street for more than a year.

As of June 23, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed the northbound 46th Street ramp through September 2021 as it continues I-35W construction between 15th and 43rd streets.

The department says that motorists who want to travel north on I-35W should enter the highway at Diamond Lake Road.