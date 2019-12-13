Southwest’s upcoming street resurfacings 

Next year, Minneapolis will resurface a largely residential section of 1st Avenue in Lyndale and Kingfield, a cluster of residential streets in Tangletown and three roads in Whittier and Stevens Square.

The First Avenue project will include an approximately 1.2-mile section of the street between Lake Street and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.

The Tangletown project will include the 16 roads between 50th Street, Minnehaha Creek, Interstate 35W and Lyndale Avenue — excluding Nicollet Avenue.

In Whittier and Stevens Square, 3rd Avenue will be resurfaced between 17th and 27th streets, Clinton Avenue will be resurfaced between 24th and 26th streets and 25th Street will be resurfaced between 3rd and 4th avenues.

The city will assess properties along the impacted streets for a portion of the costs. City spokesperson Sarah McKenzie wrote in an email that the city does not yet have an estimate of the projects’ costs and doesn’t have a timeline for when they will be completed.

The city’s total budget for the 11 resurfacing projects slated for 2020 is about $7.2 million.

Resurfacing, which typically takes about two or three days, extends a street’s life by about 10 years, according to the Public Works department. Nearby property owners typically pay a portion of the cost, and the city covers the rest by selling municipal bonds.

Other street projects slated for 2020 include a $2.8 million reconstruction of an isolated cluster of residential streets in Windom and a renovation of a block of Grand Avenue in Uptown. In 2021, planned Southwest Minneapolis projects include the repaving of portions of 26th and 28th streets and portions of about 20 residential streets in and near Lynnhurst. The city also plans to reconstruct a 2.25-mile section of Grand Avenue between Lake and 48th streets.

A public hearing for the 1st Avenue project will be held Feb. 18 at City Hall. There will be a meeting about the Tangletown project at 6:30 p.m. on March 3 at Fuller Park and a public hearing March 9 at City Hall. A public hearing for the Whittier and Stevens Square project will be held April 7 at City Hall.

Learn More

More information about the city’s resurfacing program is available at tinyurl.com/2020resurfacing.