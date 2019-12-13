Feedback sought on planned B Line stops

Metro Transit planners behind the future B Line bus rapid transit (BRT) project along Lake Street are seeking feedback on ideal stop locations.

The B Line will connect the West Lake Street light rail station to Downtown St. Paul via Lake Street and Marshall and Selby avenues. Initially planned to go only as far east as Snelling Avenue, the line now hopes to directly connect South Minneapolis to major destinations in Downtown St. Paul.

Preliminary recommendations call for 33 stops for the B Line, averaging 2–3 stops per mile. Some of those stops are certain, but most are up for debate.

In Southwest, the only certain stops are currently West Lake Station, Nicollet Avenue and the Lake & I-35W Transit Station. Right now, potential stops are at Dean Parkway, Knox Avenue, Hennepin Avenue and Lyndale Avenue. Metro Transit has an interactive project survey online that will be open through Jan. 31 at tinyurl.com/BLineStops.

The B Line would largely replace Route 21 on Lake Street in Minneapolis. BRT seeks to bring faster service with fewer stops, larger buses, pre-boarding fare payment and other amenities. Route 21 is the second-busiest bus line in the Twin Cities and carries 20% of people traveling on Lake Street, according to Metro Transit. The buses make up just 2% of the vehicles driving on the street.

The project will cost $55 million to $65 million, according to early estimates. The Metropolitan Council has earmarked $26 million for the project. Pending full funding, construction of the line would begin in 2022.