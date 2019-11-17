Fremont Bridge project behind schedule

The reconstruction of the Fremont Avenue bridge over the Midtown Greenway is taking longer than expected, meaning cyclists and pedestrians will be detoured onto West 28th Street well into December.

Hennepin County officials said the delay came from unexpected time needed to install a robust shoring system to support excavation activities for the new bridge. Work is currently focusing on completing excavations, installing a new water main and constructing the new bridge’s foundation.

Greenway users are currently rerouted to a two-way bike lane on West 28th Street between Girard and Bryant avenues. It is now expected to reopen in late December, according to Hennepin County.