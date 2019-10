New bollard protection has been added to the Blaisdell bike lane from Franklin Avenue to West 29th Street. The lane now has bollard protection from Franklin to West 40th Street. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Southwest cyclists will now be able to ride southbound from Whittier to Kingfield using protected bike lanes.

Minneapolis Public Works added buffer strips and bollard protection to the Blaisdell Avenue bike lane between Franklin Avenue and 29th Street the week of Oct. 11, according to a city spokesperson.

The Blaisdell Avenue bike lane is now protected between Franklin Avenue and 40th Street.