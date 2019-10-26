Minneapolis launches mobility hubs 

A pilot mobility hub at the Uptown Transit Station on Hennepin Avenue has access stations for Nice Ride bikes and electric scooters in addition to direction signs to nearby attractions. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

A new city program seeks to bolster the use of low-carbon transportation options by placing rental bikes and scooters near major transit stops.

The new “mobility hubs” are being piloted across the city. Southwest has two mobility hubs, at the Uptown Transit Station and at 29th & Lyndale.

The hubs feature Nice Ride stations and designated parking areas for electric scooters. Wayfinding signs direct people to nearby parks, shopping districts and vehicle share programs like Hourcar.

The mobility hubs are currently in a three-month pilot program that began Sept. 29. There are four hubs in North Minneapolis, four in Northeast and two in South.

The program is supported by grants the city received from the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ American Cities Climate Challenge. Staff from the city, Hennepin County and Metro Transit will occasionally visit the hubs to educate residents on the transportation options and solicit feedback.