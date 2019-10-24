Lake & Excelsior work ending for the year

Hennepin County’s project redesigning the meeting of Lake Street and Excelsior Boulevard in Cedar-Isles-Dean is about to wrap up for 2019.

Construction crews have finished realigning eastbound Lake Street and have installed most of the new concrete that will form a larger pedestrian island at the intersection, according to Hennepin County.

By the end of the month, the intersection will be repaved and new traffic signal poles will be installed.

There will continue to be some lane closures in the area for construction this month. Crews will resume work in the spring, when landscaping will be added to the pedestrian islands.