Southwest Light Rail update

- A portion of Cedar Lake Parkway near the Kenilworth Corridor is expected to close beginning Sept. 9 as part of construction for the Southwest Light Rail Transit project. The closure will last about five days, according to the Metropolitan Council, with crews focusing on shifting existing freight tracks and water main work. A long-term closure of the road is expected later this fall.
- Crews have finished retrofitting the pedestrian bridge over the Cedar Lake Channel to support construction vehicles, and salvage work to preserve the Works Progress Administration wall has begun. Those paddling through the channel may face temporary delays of about 20 minutes while work is ongoing. Crews are planning to work in the channel on Saturdays for the remainder of August. A full closure of the channel is expected later this year.
- Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel will address safety concerns related to Southwest Light Rail Transit construction at a public meeting at the Kenwood Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Fruetel is expected to give a presentation on how the fire department works around road closures.