Freight track removal begins

Heavier fencing has been erected along the Kenilworth trail in anticipation of shifting freight tracks ahead of fall tunnel construction. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

Construction on the Southwest Light Rail Transit project is ramping up in Minneapolis, with freight track removal in the Kenilworth corridor scheduled to begin the week of July 22.

Workers will start earthwork, grading and receiving stabilizing track ballast for freight rail shifts in the Kenilworth Corridor south of the Cedar Lake Channel, according to the Metropolitan Council. Freight tracks in the corridor will be shifted before tunnel work begins. Larger fencing has been erected in that stretch of the corridor.

As of July 15, the Cedar Lake Trail in Minneapolis has been closed between Van White Boulevard and Royalston Avenue. Those commuting from the west side of the city into Downtown are detoured to Kenwood Parkway through Vineland Place and Loring Park.

Glenwood Avenue is now closed from Lyndale Avenue North to 11th Street North; the closure will last two years, according to the Met Council.

Burnham Road is currently closed in a short stretch between Cedar Lake Parkway and Park Lane. The closure is expected to last about a month, and two-way traffic is open on the Burnham Bridge.

Salvage work on the Works Progress Administration wall on the Kenilworth Channel is slated to begin the week of July 22 and take about four months to complete. The channel itself will close later this summer.