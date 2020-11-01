Plan approved to remap Southwest’s parks

The Park Board has passed a plan mapping out the future of Southwest Minneapolis’ neighborhood parks but has yet to resolve one of its most contested aspects.

Park Board commissioners approved designs for 41 of the 42 parks in the Southwest Service Area Master Plan on Oct. 21, but their vote left the future of The Mall in Uptown undetermined.

More than two years went into developing the plan, including hours of community outreach and debate among the Community Advisory Committee (CAC). The plan for The Mall in Uptown was among the most contested topics. The CAC recommended a design that would have naturalized the western two blocks of the street nearest Lake of the Isles, removing pavement and adding grass and trees; the roadway east of Humboldt Avenue would have been converted to a shared-use “woonerf ” street that allows vehicle access. Today, the roadway is well-used by nearby apartment residents for street parking, something many residents objected to losing. Proponents of the design say naturalizing the space will make it more of a true park and help the city combat climate change.

When the Park Board voted on the master plan, Commissioner Brad Bourn (District 6) divided the motion into three parts, a move that isolated votes on two controversial park designs at The Mall and King’s Highway from the rest of the plan. Commissioner Meg Forney (At Large) proposed an amendment to retain the current roadway layout of The Mall, which failed to pass on a 4-4 vote with Commissioner Kale Severson (District 2) absent. Forney was joined by Bourn, Londel French (At Large), and AK Hassan (District 3) in opposing the naturalized plan. Commissioners opted to table The Mall plan until Severson could participate to break the tie.

Park Board President Jono Cowgill said it would be “a big disappointment” for his constituents in Uptown for commissioners to reject the CAC recommendation. Park planners said they felt asking for more residential input would be unlikely to give commissioners clarity on where the public stands.