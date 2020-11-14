Park Board approves naturalized design for The Mall

The Southwest Service Area Master Plan has finally been fully approved after commissioners reached an agreement on The Mall in Uptown.

After a divided board was unable to decide on the design for The Mall in October, commissioners voted unanimously on Nov. 4 to go along with the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) vision to naturalize paved sections of the park. Plans for all other 41 neighborhood parks in Southwest were approved on Oct. 21.

The CAC design for The Mall was among the most debated features of the Southwest Parks Plan, which will map out the future of neighborhood parks in the area for decades to come. Members of the CAC chose a design that will replace the roadway between Bde Maka Ska Boulevard and Irving Avenue with grass and trees.

Katie Jones, a CAC member who encouraged the Park Board to adopt the design, said the plan would better meet the mission of providing outdoor recreation space instead of a road used mainly for parking.